DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed at $41.66 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.1% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.65%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.63%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 6.65%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 0.17% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.55% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 0.3% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.08, up 12.5% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.94 billion, down 42.65% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.39 per share and revenue of $7.37 billion. These totals would mark changes of -17.94% and -50.82%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 8.52% lower within the past month. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that DCP Midstream Partners, LP has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.49 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.26.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 31, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

