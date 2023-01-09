DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed at $41.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.07% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.08%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.34%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 11.55%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 9.05% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.03% in that time.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is projected to report earnings of $1.06 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 27.71%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.03 billion, down 41.69% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Digging into valuation, DCP Midstream Partners, LP currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.49. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.76.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DCP in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

