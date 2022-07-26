DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed the most recent trading day at $32.83, moving +1.08% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.15% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.71%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.13%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 9.95% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.44% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 2, 2022. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.09, up 1008.33% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.49 billion, up 115.36% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.36 per share and revenue of $16.6 billion. These totals would mark changes of +111.32% and +55.04%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.32% lower. DCP Midstream Partners, LP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.67. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 15.56, so we one might conclude that DCP Midstream Partners, LP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 64, which puts it in the top 26% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Lead to Big Gains for Your Portfolio

The significance of semiconductors can't be overstated. Your smartphone couldn't function without it. Your personal computer would crash in minutes. Digital cameras, washing machines, refrigerators, ovens. You wouldn't be able to use any of them without semiconductors.

Disruptions in the supply chain have given semiconductors tremendous pricing power. That's why they present such a tremendous opportunity for investors.

And today, in a new free report, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most. It's yours free and with no obligation.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.