DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) closed at $37.87 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.34% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 2.38%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.94%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.6%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 17.68% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 10.37%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.07%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DCP Midstream Partners, LP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect DCP Midstream Partners, LP to post earnings of $1.11 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 1025%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $4.47 billion, up 114.19% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $16.54 billion, which would represent changes of +114.47% and +54.44%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for DCP Midstream Partners, LP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 16.75% lower. DCP Midstream Partners, LP currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, DCP Midstream Partners, LP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 11.08. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.1, which means DCP Midstream Partners, LP is trading at a discount to the group.

The Oil and Gas - Production and Pipelines industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 49, which puts it in the top 20% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

