DCP Midstream LP's 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Units About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 9/30/22, DCP Midstream LP's 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4969, payable on 10/17/22. As a percentage of DCP.PRC's recent share price of $24.00, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of DCP.PRC to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when DCP.PRC shares open for trading on 9/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.35%, which compares to an average yield of 8.93% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP.PRC shares, versus DCP:

Below is a dividend history chart for DCP.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4969 on DCP Midstream LP's 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Wednesday trading, DCP Midstream LP's 7.95% Series C Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRC) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DCP) are up about 2.6%.

