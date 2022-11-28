DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 11/30/22, DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4922, payable on 12/15/22. As a percentage of DCP.PRB's recent share price of $24.91, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of DCP.PRB to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when DCP.PRB shares open for trading on 11/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.88%, which compares to an average yield of 8.95% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP.PRB shares, versus DCP:

Below is a dividend history chart for DCP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4922 on DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Monday trading, DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) is currently down about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DCP) are down about 0.9%.

