DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 2/26/21, DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4922, payable on 3/15/21. As a percentage of DCP.PRB's recent share price of $23.19, this dividend works out to approximately 2.12%, so look for shares of DCP.PRB to trade 2.12% lower — all else being equal — when DCP.PRB shares open for trading on 2/26/21. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.63%, which compares to an average yield of 8.75% in the "Energy" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP.PRB shares, versus DCP:

Below is a dividend history chart for DCP.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4922 on DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units:

In Wednesday trading, DCP Midstream LP's 7.875% Series B Fixed-to-Floating Rate Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Units (Symbol: DCP.PRB) is currently up about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: DCP) are up about 2.9%.

