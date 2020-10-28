DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2020

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 13, 2020. Shareholders who purchased DCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that DCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $13.52, the dividend yield is 11.54%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCP was $13.52, representing a -48.51% decrease from the 52 week high of $26.26 and a 514.52% increase over the 52 week low of $2.20.

DCP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). DCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$4.23. Zacks Investment Research reports DCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 18.91%, compared to an industry average of -10.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DCP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DCP as a top-10 holding:

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG)

First Trust Multi-Asset Diversified Income Index Fund (MDIV)

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is MDIV with an decrease of -10.29% over the last 100 days. MLPA has the highest percent weighting of DCP at 5.23%.

