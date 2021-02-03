DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 04, 2021

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on February 12, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that DCP has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCP was $20.79, representing a -14.86% decrease from the 52 week high of $24.42 and a 844.96% increase over the 52 week low of $2.20.

DCP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enbridge Inc (ENB) and Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD). DCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$2.18. Zacks Investment Research reports DCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 55.45%, compared to an industry average of -7.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DCP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DCP as a top-10 holding:

InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA)

Global X MLP ETF (MLPA)

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP).

The top-performing ETF of this group is AMZA with an increase of 30.69% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of DCP at 6.04%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.