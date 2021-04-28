DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 29, 2021

DCP Midstream LP (DCP) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased DCP prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that DCP has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $23.49, the dividend yield is 6.64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of DCP was $23.49

DCP is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) and National Grid Transco, PLC (NGG). DCP's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.76. Zacks Investment Research reports DCP's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 33.28%, compared to an industry average of 15.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the DCP Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to DCP through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have DCP as a top-10 holding:

Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FCG with an increase of 57.42% over the last 100 days. AMLP has the highest percent weighting of DCP at 5.21%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.