DCP Midstream (DCP) Looks Good: Stock Adds 8.2% in Session

DCP Midstream, LP DCP was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rise more than 8% on the day. The move came on solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This reverses the recent trend for the company—as the stock is now down 55.8% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two positive estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved higher over the past few weeks, suggesting that more solid trading could be ahead for DCP Midstream. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

DCP Midstream currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) while its Earnings ESP is 0.00%.

Investors interested in the Oils-Energy sector may consider RGC Resources Inc. RGCO, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

