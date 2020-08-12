DCP Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of DCP Midstream LP (Symbol: DCP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.21, changing hands as high as $15.34 per share. DCP Midstream LP shares are currently trading up about 5.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCP's low point in its 52 week range is $2.2001 per share, with $28.38 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.23.

