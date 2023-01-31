DCP Ex-Dividend Reminder - 2/2/23

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 2/2/23, DCP Midstream LP (Symbol: DCP) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.43, payable on 2/14/23. As a percentage of DCP's recent stock price of $42.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.02%, so look for shares of DCP Midstream LP to trade 1.02% lower — all else being equal — when DCP shares open for trading on 2/2/23.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from DCP is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCP's low point in its 52 week range is $26.44 per share, with $42.15 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $42.02.

In Tuesday trading, DCP Midstream LP shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

