DCP Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of DCP Midstream LP (Symbol: DCP) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $31.16, changing hands as high as $31.55 per share. DCP Midstream LP shares are currently trading up about 3.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCP's low point in its 52 week range is $23.575 per share, with $39.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $31.59.

