DCOM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $34.15, changing hands as low as $34.00 per share. Dime Community Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading down about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCOM's low point in its 52 week range is $29.08 per share, with $38.35 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $34.16.

