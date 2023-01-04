DCOM Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Dime Community Bancshares Inc (Symbol: DCOM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $32.32, changing hands as high as $33.55 per share. Dime Community Bancshares Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DCOM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DCOM's low point in its 52 week range is $28.36 per share, with $38.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.43.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.