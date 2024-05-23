News & Insights

DCM Shareholders Show Strong Support at Annual Meeting

Data Commun Management (TSE:DCM) has released an update.

DATA Communications Management Corp. (DCM) successfully conducted its annual shareholders meeting with significant shareholder attendance, where all proposed resolutions were passed, including the unanimous reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditors. The meeting also saw the election of eight directors, with voting percentages ranging from 87.18% to 99.93% in favor. These results reflect a strong shareholder consensus and confidence in the management and strategic direction of the company.

