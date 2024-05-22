DCM Schedules Annual Shareholder Gathering

Data Commun Management (TSE:DCM) has released an update.

Data Communications Management Corp. invites shareholders to its annual meeting on May 23, 2024, in downtown Toronto with a webcast option available. A Q&A session with top executives will follow the meeting’s formal proceedings. Shareholders are urged to vote in advance using the provided proxy or voting forms.

