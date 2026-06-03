DCI Q3 Earnings Call Highlights Margin Recovery, Facet Deal

Donaldson Company, Inc. DCI used its third-quarter fiscal 2026earnings callto argue that the biggest near-term issue is execution, not demand. Management pointed to record sales, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS, while stressing that temporary Industrial inefficiencies are moving toward resolution.

The call mattered because it paired a narrower full-year outlook with a clear message on backlog, aftermarket strength and the newly closed Facet Filtration acquisition. Analyst questions centered on how quickly margins can recover and how much of today’s pressure shifts into fiscal 2027.

DCI Puts Focus on Execution

Richard Lewis, president and chief executive officer, said that the quarter marked a significant step up from the fiscal second quarter and described it as the company’s strongest period to date for sales, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS. He framed the results as evidence that Donaldson can work through uneven cyclical conditions and still produce record quarterly performance.

That message was backed by the headline numbers. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.06, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 by 0.57%. Revenues were $995.1 million, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $979.1 million by 1.64%.

Lewis also emphasized that robust orders and elevated backlog left management confident in a stronger finish to fiscal 2026, which set the tone for the rest of the call.

Donaldson Company, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Donaldson Company, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Donaldson Company, Inc. Quote

Donaldson Leans on Mobile & Life Sciences

Lewis highlighted Mobile Solutions as the clearest growth engine in the quarter. Segment sales rose 8% to $630 million, helped by an 8% gain in aftermarket sales, with growth in all regions and both channels. He said that double-digit expansion in the independent channel reflected product availability and share gains.

Management also pointed to a major North America fleet win that covers air, lube and fuel products. Lewis said that the award should strengthen dealer relationships and create pull-through demand, extending the benefit beyond the initial contract.

Life Sciences added another bright spot. Sales increased 13% to $83.5 million, driven by Food and Beverage, and Disk Drive, while Lewis said that the company continues to see strong customer reception for newer technology-led offerings.

DCI Details Industrial Margin Drag

Brad Pogalz, chief financial officer, said that the central issue since last quarter had been whether Donaldson could restore its operating margin momentum. He said that the company delivered a 260-basis-point sequential improvement, but also made clear that the Industrial segment remains the pressure point.

The adjusted gross margin slipped 10 basis points to 34.4%, as pricing, volume and mix were offset by roughly 100 basis points of temporary headwinds tied to production shifts in Power Generation and plant transfer activity under the footprint optimization program. The adjusted operating margin still improved 30 basis points to 16.6% on expense leverage.

Industrial Solutions sales fell 1% to $281.7 million and the segment’s pretax margin dropped to 13.4% from 18.1% a year ago. Pogalz said that the company views the fiscal third quarter as the low point and expects recovery by the middle of fiscal 2027, with footprint actions eventually contributing about $10 million in annualized benefits once productivity reaches run rate.

Donaldson Narrows 2026 Outlook

Pogalz said that full-year organic sales are expected to grow 3-5% compared with the prior mentioned 1-5%, helped by stronger Mobile Solutions and Life Sciences trends. Life Sciences guidance moved up to 9-11% growth, while Mobile is now seen rising 3.5-5.5%.

The margin outlook was tightened in the other direction. The organic operating margin is projected at 15.8-16.2% versus 16-16.4% previously, reflecting the lingering gross margin pressure in Industrial. Management still said that fiscal 2026 should be a record year for sales, adjusted operating margin and adjusted EPS.

Excluding Facet, adjusted EPS is forecast at $3.94-$4.01. The company also expects a free cash flow conversion of 85-95% and capital expenditure of $60-$75 million.

DCI Uses Q&A to Clarify Facet & A&D

Analysts pressed management on whether Industrial can return to its prior profitability. Lewis told Oppenheimer that, excluding mix changes, the recovery path would bring the business back near earlier high-water marks, with the footprint savings layered on afterward.

Questions on Facet focused on integration, synergy potential and dilution. Lewis said that the strategic case remains strong because the business adds higher-margin, higher-growth exposure, while procurement synergies are expected to be $4-$5 million. Pogalz added that the fiscal fourth quarter should be the peak for interest expense impact, making the $0.03 EPS dilution an elevated starting point rather than a simple annual run rate.

On Aerospace and Defense, management acknowledged continued supply-chain constraints and lumpy project timing, but said that backlog exited the quarter near record levels. Lewis told Morgan Stanley and William Blair that much of the delayed volume should become a tailwind into fiscal 2027 as shipments catch up.

Donaldson Leaves Clear Operating Message

The closing message from management was consistent. Lewis described Donaldson as operating from a position of strength, with a diversified portfolio, deeper technical capabilities and room to keep investing in end markets where it has a clear path to win.

Pogalz reinforced that posture with capital allocation comments that prioritized reinvestment, disciplined M&A and dividends, while confirming that share repurchases have been paused to reduce Facet-related debt. The call left investors with a company focused less on demand shortfalls and more on converting backlog, restoring Industrial efficiency and integrating a new asset.

DCI’s Zacks Signals Remain Cautious

Donaldson currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), along with a Value Score of C, a Growth Score of D, a Momentum Score of D and a VGM Score of D. Under Zacks methodology, the strongest setup tends to be Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or #2 (Buy) stocks with Style Scores of A or B, while a Rank #3 can be held but does not carry the same expected near-term performance profile. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The current score mix points to a more restrained signal than the quarter’s headline beat alone might imply. The Zacks Rank can also change as earnings estimate revisions move after the release, so the stock’s standing will depend on how analysts update forecasts following management’s latest guidance and call commentary.

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