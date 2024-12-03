News & Insights

DCI Advisors Secures Court Triumphs Against Zoniro

December 03, 2024 — 10:17 am EST

Dolphin Capital Investors (GB:DCI) has released an update.

DCI Advisors Limited has achieved two significant legal victories against its business partner Zoniro. The BVI Commercial Court ruled in favor of DCI, dismissing two statutory demands by Zoniro, citing substantial disputes regarding the agreements. Additionally, the Greek court has unfrozen DCI’s bank account, enhancing the company’s operational stability.

