Cryptocurrencies

DCG to Invest $100M in Bitcoin Mining Venture

Contributor
Daniel Palmer CoinDesk
Published
DCG founder and CEO Barry Silbert (CoinDesk archives)

Blockchain investment firm Digital Currency Group (DCG) has expanded into the bitcoin mining industry.

  • The company â which also owns CoinDesk â announced Thursday the venture is already operating through a subsidiary called Foundry, an entity launched in 2019.
  • Foundry provides cryptocurrency miners and equipment makers with âinstitutional expertise, capital, and market intelligence,â DCG said.
  • Itâs also âone of the largest bitcoin miners in North America,â per the announcement, and has provided âtens of millions of dollarsâ in financing to other mining operations.
  • A DCG representative told CoinDesk that capital would primarily comprise equipment finance loans, but Foundry may also make investments given âthe right opportunity.â
  • Mike Colyer, previously a Core Scientific senior vice president, has been Foundryâs CEO since last October, according to his LinkedIn profile.
  • âFoundry is bringing critical resources and guidance to an essential corner of the industry,â said Barry Silbert, DCGâs founder and CEO.
  • DCG said it plans to invest more than $100 million into Foundry through 2021, as well as bring miners and manufacturers access to its network of companies.
  • DCG said Foundry also aims to partner with major entities across mining and staking, and pledged to âwork closelyâ with energy providers and governments to help these firms carry out their mining strategies.
  • Foundry has been working in North America with China-based bitcoin miner manufacturer MicroBT over the last year, COO Jordan Chen said in the announcement.

Also read: Marathon to Buy Fastblock for $22M in Stock, Gaining Speed and Halving Bitcoin-Mining Costs

Related Stories

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    CoinDesk

    CoinDesk is the leading digital media, events and information services company for the crypto asset and blockchain technology community. Its mandate is to inform, educate and connect the global community as the authoritative daily news provider dedicated to chronicling the space. Founded in May 2013, CoinDesk reaches millions interested in blockchain technology thru its website, social media, newsletters, podcasts and video. CoinDesk created the original reference rate known as the Bitcoin Price Index which is widely sourced in the media including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times, CNBC and many others on a daily basis.

    Learn More

    Explore Cryptocurrencies

    Explore

    Most Popular