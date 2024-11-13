DCC plc price target lowered to 6,400 GBp from 6,700 GBp at JPMorgan

JPMorgan lowered the firm’s price target on DCC plc (DCCPF) to 6,400 GBp from 6,700 GBp and keeps an Overweight rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on DCCPF:
- DCC plc price target lowered to 6,750 GBp from 7,000 GBp at Deutsche Bank
- DCC plc’s Profit Rises Amid Strategic Energy Focus
- DCC plc Shifts Focus to Energy Sector
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.