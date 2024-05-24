DCC Executives Engage in Share Transactions

DCC plc (GB:DCC) has released an update.

DCC plc has announced that Donal Murphy, Director and CEO, and Kevin Lucey, Director and CFO, have engaged in transactions involving the company’s shares. Murphy transferred shares from the company’s Treasury Shares to himself as part of a deferred bonus arrangement, while Lucey exercised options under the Long Term Incentive Plan and also participated in a similar deferred bonus share transfer. These transactions were executed on the London Stock Exchange and are part of their remuneration packages.

