DCC (DCCPY) Discloses Q3 Dividend: What Shareholders Should Know

DCC (Other OTC: DCCPY) has declared, under its dividend policy, a semi-annual cash dividend in the amount of $0.58 per common share. That signifies an annualized amount of $1.17 per share.

The dividend will be payable on 08/02/2024, to holders of record at the close of business on 05/24/2024.

DCCPY has a dividend yield of 2.16%.

DCC PLC is an international sales, marketing, and support services company operating across four divisions: LPG, Retail and Oil, Technology and Healthcare. The company’s trading activities are principally in Europe with a growing presence in the United States and Asia.

