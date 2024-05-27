DC Two Ltd. Shareholder’s Voting Power Diluted

DC Two Ltd. (AU:AI1) has released an update.

BURTON CAPITAL HOLDINGS PTY LTD has experienced a dilution in their voting power in Adisyn Ltd, going from a 9.37% to an 8.17% stake due to the issuance of new shares on May 16, 2024. Despite the change, they maintain a relevant interest in the same number of ordinary shares. No new associates have been reported in relation to this change in their substantial holding.

