DC sues tech company RealPage, landlords over rental prices

Nov 1 (Reuters) - The District of Columbia's attorney general on Wednesday sued property management platform RealPage and more than a dozen of the city's largest apartment building landlords, accusing them of a scheme to artificially fix rental prices in violation of U.S. antitrust law.

The lawsuit filed in D.C. Superior Court marks the first government antitrust enforcement action against RealPage since last year, when it was hit with more than two dozen private civil lawsuits that are now consolidated in Nashville, Tennessee, federal court.

U.S.-based plaintiffs' law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll filed the complaint with lawyers from the D.C. attorney general's office, led by Attorney General Brian Schwalb. Cohen Milstein and other private firms have also worked with the office on other civil lawsuits.

In a statement, Schwalb said landlords conspired to keep rental prices high using RealPage's revenue management platform. The attorney general's office said District residents had paid "millions of dollars above fair market prices."

Richardson, Texas-based RealPage has denied any wrongdoing in the earlier cases, and it said it would contest the new D.C. case as well.

"In seeking to draw a causal connection between revenue management software like ours and increases in market-wide rents, this copycat suit repeats the inaccuracies of predecessor cases," RealPage spokesperson Jennifer Bowcock said.

Bowcock said the District's "complaint and others like it are wrong on both the facts and the law and we will vigorously defend against it."

RealPage, once a public company, is owned by Chicago-based private equity firm Thoma Bravo, which completed its acquisition in 2021.

The District's lawsuit alleged 14 landlords had "conspired to share information, limit supply, and drive up rents" using RealPage's software. It seeks triple damages and other relief "to restore competitive conditions."

"In a truly competitive market, one would expect competitors to keep their pricing strategies confidential — especially if they believe those strategies provide a competitive edge," the lawsuit said.

It said RealPage's revenue software "is used to set the rents at more than 50,000 units in the District — a sizable portion of its available housing."

Cohen Milstein's contract said it was entitled to 50% of any net recovery in the litigation, but no compensation if the city's case fails.

The case is District of Columbia v. RealPage Inc et al, Superior Court of the District of Columbia, unassigned.

