$DC stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DC stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,482,986 of trading volume.

$DC Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DC:

$DC insiders have traded $DC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT QUARTERMAIN (President and CEO) has made 8 purchases buying 115,000 shares for an estimated $259,115 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GERALD MICHAEL ABERLE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,946 shares for an estimated $24,454 and 0 sales.

$DC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $DC stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

