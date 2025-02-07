$DC stock is up 20% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DC stock has now risen 20% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $2,482,986 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DC:
$DC Insider Trading Activity
$DC insiders have traded $DC stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 10 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ROBERT QUARTERMAIN (President and CEO) has made 8 purchases buying 115,000 shares for an estimated $259,115 and 0 sales.
- GERALD MICHAEL ABERLE (Chief Operating Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 10,946 shares for an estimated $24,454 and 0 sales.
$DC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 52 institutional investors add shares of $DC stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- FOURTH SAIL CAPITAL LP removed 962,685 shares (-26.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,117,907
- SPROTT INC. added 957,169 shares (+2218.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,105,771
- EURO PACIFIC ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC added 723,970 shares (+186.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,592,734
- Y-INTERCEPT (HONG KONG) LTD removed 180,918 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $426,966
- MORGAN STANLEY added 170,241 shares (+154.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $401,768
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 155,126 shares (+3.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $366,097
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 143,783 shares (-55.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $339,327
