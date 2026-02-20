DBX Q4 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y, Shares Rise

Dropbox DBX reported fourth-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 68 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.52% and decreased 6.8% year over year.



Revenues of $636.2 million declined 1.1% year over year but beat the consensus mark by 1.39%. On a constant-currency (cc) basis, revenues fell 1.6%.



Total annual recurring revenues (ARR) were $2.53 billion, down 1.9% year over year. On a cc basis, ARR decreased 1.7%.



Dropbox shares inched up 0.2% at the time of writing this article. DBX shares have dropped 7.5% in the trailing 12 months, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector's 22.3% return.

Dropbox, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dropbox, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dropbox, Inc. Quote

Dropbox Quarter Details

DBX exited the fourth quarter of 2025 with 18.08 million paying users compared with 18.22 million in the year-ago quarter. The average revenue per paying user was $139.68 compared with $140.06 in the year-ago quarter.



In the fourth quarter of 2025, Dropbox reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 80.8%, down 230 bps year over year.



In the reported quarter, non-GAAP research and development expenses were $130.9 million, down 8.1% year over year. Non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses decreased 13.2% year over year to $92.8 million. Non-GAAP general and administrative expenses decreased 0.8% year over year to $47.6 million.



The company reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 38.2%, up 130 bps year over year.

Dropbox Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of Dec. 31, 2025, DBX had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $1.04 billion compared with $925.3 million as of Sept 30.



Cash generated by operating activities was $235.4 million in the reported quarter compared with $302.1 million in the previous quarter.



In the fourth quarter, the company generated a free cash flow of $224.9 million compared with $293.7 million in the previous quarter.



In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 14 million shares for $415 million. As of the end of the fourth quarter, $1.17 billion remained under the existing share repurchase authorizations.

DBX Initiates Q1 & FY26 Guidance

For the first quarter of 2026, Dropbox expects revenues between $618 million and $621 million. At cc, the company anticipates revenues of $610-$613 million.



The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 38%.



For 2026, Dropbox expects revenues between $2.485 billion and $2.5 billion. At cc, revenues are anticipated between $2.458 billion and $2.473 billion.



The company expects the gross margin to be 81.5-82% for the year. The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 39-39.5%.



Unlevered free cash flow is expected to be $1.04 billion or above, with the capital expenditure between $20 million and $25 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Dropbox currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Micron Technology MU, MongoDB MDB and Credo Technology Group CRDO are some better-ranked stocks that investors can consider in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector.



Micron Technology shares have soared 321.1% in the past 12 months. This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company is scheduled to release second-quarter 2026 results on March 19. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



MongoDB shares have rallied 30.4% in the past 12 months. MDB is scheduled to release fourth-quarter 2026 results on March 2. The company presently sports a Zacks Rank #1.



Credo Technology shares have surged 95.2% in the past 12 months . CRDO is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2026 results on March 2. The company currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

#1 Semiconductor Stock to Buy (Not NVDA)

The incredible demand for data is fueling the market's next digital gold rush. As data centers continue to be built and constantly upgraded, the companies that provide the hardware for these behemoths will become the NVIDIAs of tomorrow.

One under-the-radar chipmaker is uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. It specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MongoDB, Inc. (MDB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (CRDO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.