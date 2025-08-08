DBX Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y, Shares Rise

Dropbox DBX reported second-quarter 2025 non-GAAP earnings of 71 cents per share, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.7% and increasing 18.3% year over year.



Revenues of $625.7 million declined 1.4% year over year but beat the consensus mark by 1.28%. On a constant currency (cc) basis, revenues fell 1.3%. DBX’s decision to scale back FormSwift business and reduce the number of outbound sellers supporting Core FSS business has been negatively impacting top-line growth. In the reported quarter, FormSwift negatively impacted revenues by 140 basis points (bps).



Total annual recurring revenues (ARR) were $2.54 billion, down 1.2% year over year. At cc, ARR decreased 1.1%. FormSwift hurt ARR by 160 bps.



Dropbox shares were up roughly 3% at the time of writing this article. DBX shares have dropped 12.7% year to date, underperforming the Zacks Computer & Technology sector's 12.3% return.

Dropbox, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dropbox, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dropbox, Inc. Quote

Dropbox Key Metrics Details

DBX exited the second quarter of 2025 with 18.13 million paying users, marking a sequential decline of roughly 34,000. The average revenue per paying user (ARPU) was $138.32 compared with $139.93 in the year-ago quarter.



In April, Dropbox launched features designed to expand Dash’s use cases and improve user productivity. Recent launches include intranet features like org charts, people pages and integrations with Workday.



Rich media search (part of Dash’s April launch) now accounts for double-digit percent of total queries. The company is seeing growing adoption of Dash chat for answering questions, summarizing long documents, and providing draft writing assistance. Dropbox has seen strong sequential growth in key cohort metrics like weekly active users and activity rates per week.



DBX’s initiatives to redesign the Teams onboarding experience have improved activation and setup rates by 5% and 10%, respectively. Simultaneously, the company has seen a 100% increase in desktop downloads. Dropbox also saw meaningful retention gains for both Teams and individual customers, driven by its feature-adding initiatives.

DBX’s Operating Details

In the second quarter, Dropbox reported a non-GAAP gross margin of 82.2%, down 230 bps year over year.



In the reported quarter, research and development expenses were $128.4 million, down 19.5% year over year. Sales and marketing expenses decreased 21.7% year over year to $80.9 million. General and administrative expenses rose 0.7% year over year to $45.8 million.



The company reported a non-GAAP operating margin of 41.5%, up 550 bps year over year, driven by headcount reduction and lower marketing spend.

Dropbox Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2025, DBX had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $954.7 million compared with $1.18 billion as of March 31, 2025.



Cash generated by operating activities was $260.5 million in the reported quarter compared with $153.8 million in the previous quarter.



In the second quarter, the company reported a free cash flow of $224.7 million compared with $153.7 million in the previous quarter.



In the reported quarter, the company repurchased 14 million shares for $400 million. As of the end of the second quarter, $470 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorizations.

DBX Provides Q3 & 2025 Guidance

For the third quarter of 2025, Dropbox expects revenues between $622 million and $625 million. At cc, the company anticipates revenues of $619-$622 million. The company expects FormSwift to negatively impact revenues by 170 bps in the third quarter.



The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 37%.



For 2025, Dropbox expects revenues between $2.49 billion and $2.5 billion. At cc, revenues are expected between $2.49 billion and $2.50 billion. FormSwift is expected to hurt revenues by 150 bps.



In terms of paying users, Dropbox expects a decline of approximately 1.5%, or about 300,000 users for 2025, with the remaining decline to be balanced between the third and fourth quarters. The company continues to expect that FormSwift will represent roughly half of the paying user decline this year. ARPU is also expected to suffer.



The company expects the gross margin to be 82% for the year. The non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 39% (up 50 bps).



Unlevered free cash flow is expected to be at or above $970 million with capital expenditures between $25 million and $30 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Dropbox currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Lumentum LITE, Cisco Systems CSCO, and Vipshop VIPS are some stocks worth considering in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector. While Vipshop currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Cisco and Lumentum carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Lumentum shares have jumped 32.3% year to date. Lumentum is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 12.



Cisco Systems shares have appreciated 18.2% year to date. Cisco is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 13.



Vipshop shares are up 12.3% year to date. Vipshop is set to report its second-quarter 2025 results on Aug. 14.

See our %%CTA_TEXT%% report – free today!

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vipshop Holdings Limited (VIPS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (LITE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dropbox, Inc. (DBX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.