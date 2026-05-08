DBX Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Rise on Strong Retention

Dropbox DBX reported first-quarter 2026 non-GAAP earnings of 76 cents per share, up 8.6% year over year and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7%. Revenues came in at $630 million, up 0.8% year over year and beat the consensus mark by 1.6%.



Results reflected better retention across self-serve SKUs, with Total ARR of $2.56 billion and paying users of 18.09 million, a sequential increase that management tied mainly to core improvements.

DBX Starts 2026 With Better-Than-Expected User Trends

Dropbox management highlighted progress in “core” execution, especially retention interventions in Individuals and funnel work in Teams. On the call, DBX pointed to targeted mobile prompts, loss-aversion messaging and select promotions that helped drive mobile churn down by mid-single-digit percentage points.



The company also cited improved monetization of Basic users nearing storage limits, with a 50% improvement in conversion among targeted users. Those efforts helped support a sequential uptick in paying users, despite prior expectations for a decline.

Dropbox, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Dropbox, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Dropbox, Inc. Quote

DBX Expands Dash in Dropbox With Early Engagement Signals

Dropbox continues to position Dash in Dropbox as its AI-forward evolution from file storage to content management. In the quarter, the company expanded the rollout and said repeat engagement has been encouraging, with more than 30% of weekly engaged users returning to use AI features the following week and more than 50% of monthly engaged users returning the next month.



While Dash remains early in exposure, management emphasized that the near-term distribution lever is the existing subscriber base, and the company is prioritizing deeper integration into core Dropbox surfaces rather than relying on stand-alone adoption to drive near-term financial assumptions.

DBX Posts Solid Margins Despite Dash Infrastructure Costs

In the first quarter of 2026, gross margin contracted 180 basis points (bps) year over year to 81.1%.



On the expense line, non- GAAP research and development expense increased 2.8% year over year to $132.9 million. Sales and marketing expenses fell 4.9% year over year to $81.4 million. General and administrative expenses of $44.1 million increased 3.5% year over year to $44.1 million.



Non-GAAP operating margin was 40.1% in the reported quarter, which contracted 160 bps year over year, reflecting higher infrastructure costs tied to expanding Dash in Dropbox and higher depreciation from a hardware refresh cycle.

Dropbox Cash Flow Improves, Buybacks Continue

Capital returns remained meaningful. Dropbox ended the quarter with $1.29 billion in cash and short-term investments and repurchased about 14.3 million shares for roughly $367 million. The company also noted approximately $800 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization at quarter end.



Cash generation was a bright spot. Net cash provided by operating activities was $204.5 million, while unlevered free cash flow was $236.4 million for the reported quarter.



Management attributed the year-over-year improvement partly to stronger operating performance and partly to the absence of one-time cash outflows recorded in the year-ago quarter.

DBX Raises 2026 Revenue Outlook

Guidance moved modestly higher. For the second quarter of 2026, Dropbox expects revenues of $624-$627 million and a non-GAAP operating margin of about 38.5%.



For 2026, Dropbox lifted its revenue outlook to $2.497-$2.512 billion and raised its non-GAAP operating margin view to 39.5%-40%.



The company also increased its unlevered free cash flow outlook to at or above $1.055 billion, while maintaining capital expenditure expectations of $20-$25 million.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Dropbox currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Computer and Technology sector that are set to report their quarterly results are Cisco Systems CSCO, Applied Materials AMAT and Keysight Technologies KEYS. Keysight Technologies sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, while both Cisco and Applied Materials carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Cisco, Applied Materials and Keysight Technologies are set to report their respective quarterly results on May 13, 14 and 19. Year to date, shares of Cisco, Applied Materials and Keysight Technologies have returned 19.7%, 59.9% and 74.8%, respectively.

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