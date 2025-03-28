$DBVT stock is up 59% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DBVT stock has now risen 59% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $106,549,019 of trading volume.

$DBVT Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DBVT:

$DBVT insiders have traded $DBVT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DBVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PHARIS MOHIDEEN (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 3,857 shares for an estimated $2,282.

$DBVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 5 institutional investors add shares of $DBVT stock to their portfolio, and 8 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DBVT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DBVT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/24/2024

