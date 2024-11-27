DBV Technologies trading halted, news pending

19:50 EST DBV Technologies (DBVT) trading halted, news pending
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-movingbreaking financial news Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DBVT:
- Eleven option delistings on November 18th
- DBV Technologies Adjusts ADS Ratio to Meet Nasdaq Rules
- DBV Technologies announces ADS ratio change
- DBV Technologies S.A. – American Depositary Shares (DBVT) Q3 Earnings Cheat Sheet
- DBV Technologies rating suspended at Goldman Sachs
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.