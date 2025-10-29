DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt (DBVT) Price Target Increased by 44.84% to 17.59

The average one-year price target for DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:DBVT) has been revised to $17.59 / share. This is an increase of 44.84% from the prior estimate of $12.15 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $14.38 to a high of $21.31 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 15.22% from the latest reported closing price of $15.27 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 13 owner(s) or 52.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBVT is 0.26%, an increase of 588.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 192.78% to 7,238K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 1,461K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 1,055K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 1,055K shares.

MPM Oncology Impact Management holds 1,055K shares.

Octagon Capital Advisors holds 1,018K shares.

