DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (DBVT) Price Target Increased by 15.78% to 2.62

The average one-year price target for DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:DBVT) has been revised to 2.62 / share. This is an increase of 15.78% from the prior estimate of 2.26 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.12 to a high of 4.59 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 212.18% from the latest reported closing price of 0.84 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in DBV Technologies S.A. - Depositary Receipt (). This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 1.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBVT is 0.02%, a decrease of 53.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.80% to 38,910K shares. The put/call ratio of DBVT is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 14,614K shares representing 15.18% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 7,843K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,108K shares, representing a decrease of 54.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DBVT by 47.25% over the last quarter.

Yiheng Capital Management holds 5,242K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 133K shares, representing an increase of 97.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBVT by 3,017.79% over the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,112K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 2,709K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.