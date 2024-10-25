News & Insights

DBV Technologies rating suspended at Goldman Sachs

October 25, 2024 — 03:20 pm EDT

Goldman Sachs analyst Rajan Sharma notes that DBV Technologies (DBVT) stated In its most recent press release that there is substantial doubt regarding its ability to continue as going concern given available cash and cash equivalents is not projected to be sufficient to support its operating plan for at least the next 12 months. In light of this, the firm has suspended its investment rating, price target and earnings estimates for DBV Technologies with “insufficient information on which to base an investment view.”

