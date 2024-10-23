DBV Technologies price target raised to $7 from $5 at H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright raised the firm’s price target on DBV Technologies (DBVT) to $7 from $5 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares after DBV reached an agreement with the FDA regarding the regulatory pathway for the Viaskin Peanut patch in toddlers aged one to three under the Accelerated Approval pathway. The firm believes the recent regulatory updates for the peanut patch brings “long-awaited clarity” and addresses one of the “significant regulatory overhangs for its advancement toward potential approval,” the analyst tells investors.

