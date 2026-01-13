DBV Technologies (ENXTPA:DBV) Price Target Increased by 17.21% to 6.01

The average one-year price target for DBV Technologies (ENXTPA:DBV) has been revised to €6.01 / share. This is an increase of 17.21% from the prior estimate of €5.13 dated December 18, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €1.38 to a high of €11.55 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 93.88% from the latest reported closing price of €3.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in DBV Technologies. This is an decrease of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBV is 0.00%, an increase of 38.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 44.57% to 4K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares , representing a decrease of 69.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DBV by 39.03% over the last quarter.

AVSD - Avantis Responsible International Equity ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.