Is DBV Technologies (DBVT) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

DBV Technologies S.A. is one of 954 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. DBV Technologies S.A. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for DBVT's full-year earnings has moved 7.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, DBVT has moved about 356% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 4.3%. This means that DBV Technologies S.A. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Medical sector, Aquestive Therapeutics (AQST), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 87.1%.

For Aquestive Therapeutics, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, DBV Technologies S.A. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 470 individual stocks and currently sits at #94 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 12% so far this year, so DBVT is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Aquestive Therapeutics falls under the Medical - Drugs industry. Currently, this industry has 145 stocks and is ranked #91. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +6.7%.

Investors interested in the Medical sector may want to keep a close eye on DBV Technologies S.A. and Aquestive Therapeutics as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

