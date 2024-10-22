DBV Technologies announces positive regulatory updates for Viaskin peanut patch

The company states: “DBV Technologies (DBVT) announced positive regulatory updates for the Viaskin Peanut patch in the United States and Europe. DBV has agreed to guidance provided by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on a pathway under the Accelerated Approval Program for the Viaskin Peanut patch in toddlers ages 1 – 3 years-old and has also received scientific advice from the EMA on a 1 – 7 year-old indication in Europe. DBV intends to formalize the Accelerated Approval guidance provided by the FDA via submission of a meeting request. serious condition, 2) that the product candidate generally provides a meaningful advantage over available therapies, and 3) that the product candidate demonstrates an effect on an intermediate clinical endpoint that is reasonably likely to predict clinical benefit. FDA confirmed that DBV has met criterion 1 and 2. Regarding criterion 3, FDA has provided guidance and suggestion regarding the intermediate clinical endpoint, which DBV has agreed to in informal discussions with the FDA. DBV intends to formalize the Accelerated Approval guidance provided by FDA via submission of a meeting request to confirm the general elements of the two study components: the COMFORT Toddlers safety study, to be completed before BLA submission, and the confirmatory effectiveness study, including the third Accelerated Approval criterion regarding the intermediate clinical endpoint. DBV expects that the confirmatory study will be initiated by the time of BLA submission and would run in parallel to commercialization in the United States, if Viaskin Peanut is approved.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on DBVT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.