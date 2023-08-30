DBV Technologies - ADR (DBVT) Price Target Increased by 8.61% to 3.33

The average one-year price target for DBV Technologies - ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) has been revised to 3.33 / share. This is an increase of 8.61% from the prior estimate of 3.07 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1.39 to a high of 5.19 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 98.46% from the latest reported closing price of 1.68 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in DBV Technologies - ADR. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DBVT is 0.09%, a decrease of 0.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.52% to 47,221K shares. The put/call ratio of DBVT is 0.05, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baker Bros. Advisors holds 14,614K shares representing 15.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Braidwell holds 12,108K shares representing 12.60% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fairmount Funds Management holds 7,065K shares representing 7.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Point72 Asset Management holds 3,112K shares representing 3.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Vivo Capital holds 2,709K shares representing 2.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.