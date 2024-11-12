DBV Technologies Adjusts ADS Ratio to Meet Nasdaq Rules

An update from DBV Technologies SA – American ( (DBVT) ) is now available.

DBV Technologies has announced a significant change in the ratio of its American Depositary Shares (ADSs) to its ordinary shares, with the new ratio being one ADS representing five ordinary shares. This move, effective on or about November 29, 2024, aims to facilitate compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement. While it’s anticipated that the ADS trading price will rise proportionally, the company cautions that there’s no guarantee of achieving this target. This strategic adjustment reflects DBV’s efforts to maintain its market presence amid ongoing developments in its food allergy treatment programs.

For an in-depth examination of DBVT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.