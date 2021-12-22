DBV Technologies: Still Poised for a Triple-Digit Upside

Shares of DBV Technologies SA (NASDAQ: DBVT) tanked 48.5% to close at $1.39 on Tuesday after the company announced its decision to withdraw the Marketing Authorization Application (MAA) that it had earlier submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for the Viaskin Peanut patch.

The French biopharmaceutical firm stated in its press release, “The decision to withdraw was based on the current view of the CHMP [Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use] that the data available to date from a single pivotal study in the MAA were not sufficient to preclude a Major Objection at Day 180 of the review process.”

Moreover, DBV specified that the Major Objection would have been about data limitations, including the clinical relevance of the data and effect size.

Considering this objection, DBV believes that “generating data from a new, Phase 3 pivotal trial will support a more robust path to licensure for Viaskin Peanut in the European Union.”

In addition, DBV has also received requests for information and advice from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) concerning the allergen uptake of the modified Viaskin Peanut patch (mVP) and the current Viaskin Peanut (cVP) patch.

DBV is currently developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform based on “delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin.” The company’s product candidates are patch-based and non-invasive, and are designed to reduce allergic reactions.

One such product candidate is the Viaksin Peanut patch, which was designed to reduce the severity of peanut allergies in children and is currently undergoing clinical trials.

Taking into account the information requests from the U.S. FDA, DBVT stated in its press release that it plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 clinical study for a modified Viaskin Peanut patch in children.

Following the announcement, JMP Securities analyst Jonathan Wolleben pushed back the expected launch for Viaskin Peanut from his financial model of DMVT, while agreeing with the company’s management that a Phase 3 clinical study “could be a quicker path to a BLA [biologics license application] submission.”

Moreover, the analyst believes that the “blockbuster opportunity in peanut allergy and data from the Phase 3 EPITOPE trial in 1-3-year-olds, expected around mid-2022, could provide a boost to shares in the near term.”

As a result, Wolleben reiterated a Buy but reduced the price target from $8 to $5 (259.7% upside) on the stock.

When it comes to analyst consensus, only one other analyst besides Wolleben is bullish about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 2 Buys and 1 Hold. The average DBV Technologies stock prediction of $5.37 implies upside potential of 286.3% to current levels for this penny stock.

