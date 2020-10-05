DBS, StanChart lead banking group to develop digital trade finance registry

SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - DBS Group Ltd DBSM.SI and Standard Chartered STAN.L are leading a group of 12 other banks in Singapore to create and conduct a digital trade finance registry, to mitigate the risk of trade fraud, the two banks said in a statement on Tuesday.

The move by commodity trade financiers in Singapore to team up to improve industry transparency comes after a spate of defaults in the city-state this year. L4N2E928Z

