DBS says customer deposits are safe despite online banking disruption

SINGAPORE, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Singapore country head of DBS Group Holdings Ltd DBSM.SI, Southeast Asia's largest bank, assured its customers on Wednesday that their deposits and monies were safe with the bank.

The comments from Shee Tse Koon were made in a video message on Twitter after DBS faced disruption in its online banking services for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.

