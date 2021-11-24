DBS says customer deposits are safe despite online banking disruption

The Singapore country head of DBS Group Holdings Ltd, Southeast Asia's largest bank, assured its customers on Wednesday that their deposits and monies were safe with the bank.

The comments from Shee Tse Koon were made in a video message on Twitter after DBS faced disruption in its online banking services for a second consecutive day on Wednesday.

