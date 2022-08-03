DBS Q2 profit rises 7% on higher interest rates

SINGAPORE, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Singapore's DBS Group DBSM.SI posted a better-than-expected 7% rise in quarterly net profit on Thursday as Southeast Asia's largest lender benefited from rising interest rates.

The bank reported net profit for April-June increased to S$1.8 billion ($1.30 billion) from S$1.7 billion a year earlier, compared with an average estimate of S$1.69 billion from five analysts compiled by Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3801 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Kim Coghill and Leslie Adler)

