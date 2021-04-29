DBS Q1 profit surges 72% to record, flags strong growth

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Edgar Su / Reuters

Bank DBS Group trumped market estimates with a 72% rise in quarterly profit to a record high on strong loan growth and stabilising asset quality, while highlighting bullish prospects in a recovering global economy.

Adds CEO's comment

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Bank DBS Group DBSM.SI trumped market estimates with a 72% rise in quarterly profit to a record high on strong loan growth and stabilising asset quality, while highlighting bullish prospects in a recovering global economy.

"This has been an extraordinary quarter for our business as we fired on all cylinders. Loan and deposit growth were robust, fees were strong and treasury had a record performance," Piyush Gupta, CEO of Southeast Asia's largest bank, said in the results statement on Friday.

The Singapore-based lender reported a quarterly net profit of S$2.0 billion ($1.1 billion) for January-March, above an average forecast of S$1.43 billion from three analysts according to Refinitiv data and versus S$1.16 billion a year-ago.

($1 = 1.3265 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters