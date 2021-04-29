DBS Q1 profit surges 72% to record, flags strong growth

Adds CEO's comment

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - Bank DBS Group DBSM.SI trumped market estimates with a 72% rise in quarterly profit to a record high on strong loan growth and stabilising asset quality, while highlighting bullish prospects in a recovering global economy.

"This has been an extraordinary quarter for our business as we fired on all cylinders. Loan and deposit growth were robust, fees were strong and treasury had a record performance," Piyush Gupta, CEO of Southeast Asia's largest bank, said in the results statement on Friday.

The Singapore-based lender reported a quarterly net profit of S$2.0 billion ($1.1 billion) for January-March, above an average forecast of S$1.43 billion from three analysts according to Refinitiv data and versus S$1.16 billion a year-ago.

($1 = 1.3265 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.