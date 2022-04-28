DBS Q1 profit falls 10% in weak markets, revenue slips 3%

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CAROLINE CHIA

DBS Group Holdings reported a 10% decline in quarterly profit after net income at Southeast Asia's largest lender fell 3%, with weaker markets weighing on its wealth management business and treasury market activities.

SINGAPORE, April 29 (Reuters) - DBS Group Holdings DBSM.SI reported a 10% decline in quarterly profit after net income at Southeast Asia's largest lender fell 3%, with weaker markets weighing on its wealth management business and treasury market activities.

The Singapore-based lender's net profit fell to S$1.8 billion ($1.30 billion) in January-March from a record S$2 billion a year earlier but came above an average estimate of S$1.63 billion from six analysts, according to Refinitiv data.

($1 = 1.3868 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters