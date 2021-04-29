DBS Q1 net profit jumps 72%, powered by broad-based growth

Contributor
Anshuman Daga Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/© Edgar Su / Reuters

DBS Group trumped market estimates on Friday with a 72% rise in quarterly profit after a strong all-round-performance by Southeast Asia's largest bank.

SINGAPORE, April 30 (Reuters) - DBS Group DBSM.SI trumped market estimates on Friday with a 72% rise in quarterly profit after a strong all-round-performance by Southeast Asia's largest bank.

The Singapore-based lender reported a quarterly net profit of S$2.0 billion ($1.1 billion) for January-March, versus an average forecast of S$1.43 billion from three analysts according to Refinitiv data and versus S$1.16 billion a year-ago.

($1 = 1.3265 Singapore dollars)

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((anshuman.daga@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters