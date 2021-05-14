Bitcoin

DBS Private Launches Asia's First Bank-Backed Bitcoin Trust Services

Contributor
Oluwapelumi Adejumo Bitcoin Magazine
Published

DBS Private Bank has launched a bank-backed trust to manage bitcoin for clients, the first such product in Asia.

DBS Private Bank has launched the first bank-backed cryptocurrency trust in Asia, which will allow private banking clients to invest in and manage bitcoin, according to a Bloomberg report.

Per the report, the trust services are built on DBS Digital Exchange and it would be offering cryptocurrency services to private banking clients for asset management, including for ether, bitcoin cash and XRP in addition to bitcoin. DBS Exchange was launched in December to offer fully integrated cryptocurrency services.

The news is another noteworthy indicator that demand for bitcoin is growing significantly.

According to the bank, this new service will allow its customers to be able to hold bitcoin with confidence about its custody and management. In the words of the group head of DBS Private Bank, Joseph Poon, “Our trust structure allows clients to conveniently hold these assets, with a peace of mind that they will be safely managed and passed on to their intended beneficiaries,” according to Bloomberg.

Bloomberg reported that DBS's digital exchange currently has 120 clients. The firm holds “S$80 million ($60 million) in assets under custody, with trading volumes up 10-fold to S$30 million to S$40 million.”

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Bitcoin Videos

    See more videos

    Bitcoin Magazine

    Bitcoin Magazine is the world’s first and foundational digital currency publication, covering the innovative ideas, breaking news and global impact at the cutting-edge intersection of finance, technology and Bitcoin. Published by BTC Media, the online publication serves a daily international readership from its headquarters in Nashville, Tennessee. For more information and all the breaking news and in-depth reports on Bitcoin and blockchain technology, visit BitcoinMagazine.com.

    Learn More

    Explore Bitcoin

    Explore

    Most Popular