DBS Group Profit Before Tax Increases In H1

August 07, 2025 — 06:56 am EDT

(RTTNews) - DBS Group Holdings Ltd (DBSDY.PK), Thursday announced financial results for the first half of 2025.

Profit before tax increased to S$6.825 billion from S$6.607 billion in the previous year.

Net profit stood at S$5.721 billion for the first half, compared to S$5.759 billion for the same period last year.

Total income grew 5 percent, to S$11.637 billion from last year's S$11.039 billion.

Tuesday, DBS closed at $151.76, up 1.27 percent on the OTC Markets.

